Patients with mild form of pneumonia not need intravenous infusions

The group of Russian specialists, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus infection and the outbreak of community-acquired pneumonia, continues to work in hospitals in Bishkek and Osh.

Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor-infectious disease specialist, Natalya Pshenichnaya, told 24.kg news agency in which cases it is necessary to prescribe intravenous infusions for patients with pneumonia. According to her, those who suffer from mild form of the disease do not urgently need intravenous infusions. Pills should be prescribed.

According to Natalya Pshenichnaya, the fourth protocol for treatment of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia is currently being developed in Kyrgyzstan. This means that the country is at the beginning of the pandemic.

«The states that have overcame the peak of the infection are already using the eighth and ninth protocols. They are constantly being modified. The coronavirus has not yet been fully studied, as well as the methods of its treatment,» Natalya Pshenichnaya stressed.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova said that the protocols will be regularly updated depending on the course of the disease and response to certain medicines.