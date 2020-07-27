12:32
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

Patients with mild form of pneumonia not need intravenous infusions

The group of Russian specialists, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance in the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus infection and the outbreak of community-acquired pneumonia, continues to work in hospitals in Bishkek and Osh.

Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor-infectious disease specialist, Natalya Pshenichnaya, told 24.kg news agency in which cases it is necessary to prescribe intravenous infusions for patients with pneumonia. According to her, those who suffer from mild form of the disease do not urgently need intravenous infusions. Pills should be prescribed.

According to Natalya Pshenichnaya, the fourth protocol for treatment of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia is currently being developed in Kyrgyzstan. This means that the country is at the beginning of the pandemic.

«The states that have overcame the peak of the infection are already using the eighth and ninth protocols. They are constantly being modified. The coronavirus has not yet been fully studied, as well as the methods of its treatment,» Natalya Pshenichnaya stressed.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova said that the protocols will be regularly updated depending on the course of the disease and response to certain medicines.
link: https://24.kg/english/160793/
views: 124
Print
Related
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
July 30 to be declared Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 15.7 million people globally
12,072 people with COVID-19, pneumonia still in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
38 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
877 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 32,124 in total
1,165 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Internews launches information campaign on protection from COVID-19
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
27 July, Monday
12:16
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a d...
12:02
EU urges to clarify circumstances of Azimzhan Askarov's death
11:47
Akylbek Osmonaliev appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of Government
11:43
10,927 applicants enter universities of Kyrgyzstan after first round
11:24
Uzbekistan to introduce transport lockout