Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov took part in laying a capsule for construction of a new infectious diseases hospital in Osh city. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«A second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is expected. Therefore, it is necessary to complete construction of this medical facility in a short time and in compliance with quality. The new hospital will have an intensive care department and an intensive care unit,» the head of Government stressed.

The medical facility will be built on the territory of the Osh City Infectious Diseases Hospital from pre-fabricated frame-panel structures.

Kubatbek Boronov spoke with the hospital staff and told about the measures taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to protect the health of medical staff working with patients infected with coronavirus infection.

The Prime Minister also got acquainted with the state of the building in Bash-Bulak village, Kara-Suu district, Osh region, which will be converted into a hospital. He instructed to carry out a high-quality repair of this building.

Construction of a new infectious diseases hospital with 100 beds has also started in Bishkek. The capsule was laid at its construction site by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.