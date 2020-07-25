Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19

Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor — infectious disease specialist Natalya Pshenichnaya told 24.kg news agency why experts cannot say that community-acquired pneumonia is coronavirus.

According to her, community-acquired pneumonia can be of different origin (etymology) — both viral and bacterial. Traditionally, a complication in the form of pneumonia is caused by the flu, but it is not the ARVI season now.

It is worth noting that debates continue in the medical professional community on this issue.

Natalya Pshenichnaya explains that people have had pneumonia before. But the disease went undiagnosed, since almost no one did x-rays. «Some patients have come through illness out of bed without even knowing that they have pneumonia,» she added.

In addition, there are a number of bacterial agents, according to the professor.

«It is the same pneumococcus. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries got carried away with the diagnosis of pneumococcus and pneumonia faded into insignificance. Community-acquired pneumonia is currently being diagnosed en masse, because people have started to do computed tomography of the lungs. Previously, this procedure was not done during respiratory viral infections,» she said.

Natalya Pshenichnaya admitted: «Community-acquired pneumonia is being diagnosed more often at this stage. It is important to remember that pneumonia can be viral and bacterial. We can’t say that pneumonia is coronavirus.»