Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Bishkek

The President of Kyrgyzstan took part in laying a capsule at a contraction site of an additional infectious diseases hospital for 100 beds in Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported

«In warm weather, day patient hospitals do their job well, people come and receive appropriate treatment. We are pleased that the number of patients turning to such hospitals has begun to decline. Forecasts are being currently made about a possible second wave of the pandemic. Therefore, we must be ready for autumn and winter. Work in this direction is already underway,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

According to the Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Urmatbek Kokocharov, the hospital will be constructed from pre-fabricated structures on the territory of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Preparatory work has begun at the facility; construction is planned to be completed as soon as possible.

Construction of a similar clinic is also planned in Osh.

The President, during a talk with the hospital’s medical staff, noted the positive role of hospitals in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, but stressed the need to build new clinics. He added that due to the inept reform of the health care system, the number of beds, hospitals and medical institutions were reduced in the regions. Therefore, in all regions, work has begun on the reconstruction of idle old buildings and hospitals in preparation for the autumn-winter period.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that, in addition, with the involvement of investors within the framework of a public-private partnership, complex hospitals will be built in Bishkek, Osh and in all regions of the republic. «We will build multi-field clinics where our citizens will be able to receive modern medical services in one place. There are investors who are interested in cooperation on the basis of PPP,» he told.