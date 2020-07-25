12,072 people with COVID-19, pneumonia still in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan

At least 12,072 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced this at a briefing today.

According to her, including patients with coronavirus — 5,768 and community-acquired pneumonia — 6,304. Most of the people are being treated in Bishkek (5,364), in Chui (1,566) and Osh (1,283) regions.

A total of 32,124 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.