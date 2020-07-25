877 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 32,124 in total

At least 877 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 257 people contracted the virus in Bishkek, 60 — in Osh, 119 — in Osh region, 71 — in Chui region, 91- in Jalal-Abad region, 122 — in Issyk-Kul region, 20 — in Naryn region, 79 — in Talas region, and 58- in Batken region.

In total, 32,124 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.