Tax reporting deadlines extended until October in Kyrgyzstan

Deadlines for submitting a number of tax reports for the second quarter of 2020 and / or from June 1 to August 31, 2020 have been extended until October 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

Deadlines were extended for:

Tax reporting, with the exception of tax reporting on indirect taxes during import of goods into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic from the territories of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union;

Reporting on state social insurance funds;

Reporting on contributions to the development and maintenance of infrastructure of local importance.

«The decision was made as part of the implementation of anti-crisis measures approved by the government and is aimed at eliminating the congestion of the population in the territorial tax authorities and minimizing the risks and threats of the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, as well as in connection with the appeals of the business community. The decision came into force on July 1, 2020,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.