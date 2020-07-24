1,247 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,247 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Some 497 people have recovered in Bishkek, 164 — in Chui region, 116 — in Osh region, 34 — in Talas region, 45 — in Naryn region, 153 — in Issyk-Kul region, 93 — in Jalal-Abad region, 22 — in Batken region, and 123 — in Osh city.

Over the entire period, 18,038 people have recovered throughout the country.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.