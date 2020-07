Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Abdyrakhman Mavlyanov has died as a result of a long illness at the age of 73. His relatives told.

Abdyrakhman Mavlyanov was the Chairman of the Association of Graduates of Russian Universities in Kyrgyzstan, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences.

He enjoyed great prestige in the scientific and pedagogical field, among scientists. He was a surprisingly kind, intelligent and educated person.