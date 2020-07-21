10:17
100 doctors to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Russia

A charter flight of the Russian Ministry of Defense with a group of medical workers, equipment and medicines will arrive in Bishkek on July 21. Specialists from the Russian Federation will work in hospitals in Bishkek and Osh, providing assistance to their Kyrgyz colleagues. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will arrive next, which will also deliver a large group of specialists and equipment necessary to combat coronavirus.

The number of «medical troops» will be about 100 people.

These are epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists who have practical experience in treating patients with coronavirus infection.

Medical assistance, as before, is provided free of charge, which reaffirms the relationship of strategic partnership and alliance between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian side provides assistance in accordance with the agreement between the Presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Earlier it was reported that 51 doctors from the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic to work at medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan and provide advice.

Within the framework of interregional cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, delivery of humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and PPE is expected from the Chechen Republic.

The Russian Federation has previously helped Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus infection by providing friendly assistance in the form of PCR test kits, medicines and medical equipment, as well as personal protective equipment.
