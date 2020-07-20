51 health workers to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Russia

Russia will assist Kyrgyzstan by sending a group of 51 medical workers who, together with their colleagues, will treat patients with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Together with Russian doctors, the plane will deliver medical supplies and personal protective equipment to Bishkek.

As the presidential press service previously reported, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have reached a number of agreements, as a result of which, with the support of the Russian side, joint measures were launched to combat the effects of the pandemic.

It is known that a team of medical personnel of 51 people from the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation has already been formed to work in medical institutions of Kyrgyzstan and provide advice.

Arrival of humanitarian aid is planned through the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation. Within the framework of interregional cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and PPE from the Chechen Republic is also expected.

The Russian Federation has previously assisted Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus infection by providing friendly assistance in the form of PCR test kits, medicines and medical equipment, as well as personal protective equipment.