IX International Issyk-Kul Marathon Run the Silk Road — Shanghai Cooperation Organization has been postponed to 2021. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state agency reminded that the event was to take place on September 5, 2020.

«The new date will be announced in advance,» the agency promised.

The state agency added: those who have already paid registration fee automatically become participants of the 2021 marathon.