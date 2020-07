Mirbek Murzabekov, a veteran of the communications industry of Kyrgyzstan, has died at the age of 61. His relatives told.

The cause of death was not specified. Mirbek Murzabekov contributed to the development of television and communications in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the development of mobile communication and switch from analogue to digital broadcasting. He was awarded Dank medal.

Mirbek Murzabekov was born in 1960 in Chaek village, Zhumgal district of Naryn region.