Elections 2020: About 2,462 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,462 polling stations will be opened across the country for the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 4 in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Taking into account the fact that one election commission usually employs 10-12 people, the total number of PEC members will be 30,833, and members of territorial election commissions (only financial employees) — 650 people. Since 2017, members of TECs and PECs receive remuneration for the period of preparation and holding of elections, which reaches 2,000 — 3,000 soms per month.

As it became known to 24.kg news agency, tablets will be purchased for PEC members at the expense of the money of international partners.

According to the preliminary list dated July 16, at least 3,429 voters are registered in the country that is 667,746 more than during the 2015 parliamentary elections.

The number of personnel involved is calculated based on the number of potential voters. There is one identification operator per 600 voters.

In addition, on the eve and on the day of voting, in connection with the round-the-clock work, the CEC pays daily expenses for food in the amount of 500 soms per day to members of TECs and PECs, involved identification operators, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (4,680 people. — Note of 24.kg news agency), involved in ensuring safety and order.

The CEC also reminds the parties that campaigning begins on September 4. By August 20, political organizations must hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists must be formed in compliance with the quota requirements.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.