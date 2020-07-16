Over 2,500 oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks

More than 2,500 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan for two weeks as humanitarian aid and through state procurement. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, announced this at a briefing.

According to her, the equipment is distributed among medical institutions and deployed hospitals according to needs.

«As of today, the equipment has already been distributed, 50 concentrators are in reserve,» Aida Ismailova noted.

She added that the state will purchase not only oxygen concentrators, but also other equipment that hospitals need.