Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 226,503 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,516,656 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,497,767), Brazil (1,966,748), India (936,181), Russia (745,197), Peru (337,751), Chile (321,205), Mexico (317,635), South Africa (311, 049) and the UK (293,469).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,500,000. The figure grew by 275,481 people for a day.

At least 583,450 people died from the virus (growth by 5,470 people since Monday morning), including 137,402 people — in the USA, 75,366— in Brazil, 45,138— in the UK, 36,906— in Mexico, and 34,997 — in Italy.

At least 12,498 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 63,514 cases — in Kazakhstan, 14,581 — in Uzbekistan, 6,695 — in Tajikistan.