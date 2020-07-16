15:59
USD 77.62
EUR 88.77
RUB 1.10
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 226,503 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 13,516,656 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (3,497,767), Brazil (1,966,748), India (936,181), Russia (745,197), Peru (337,751), Chile (321,205), Mexico (317,635), South Africa (311, 049) and the UK (293,469).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 7,500,000. The figure grew by 275,481 people for a day.

At least 583,450 people died from the virus (growth by 5,470 people since Monday morning), including 137,402 people — in the USA, 75,366— in Brazil, 45,138— in the UK, 36,906— in Mexico, and 34,997 — in Italy.

At least 12,498 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 63,514 cases — in Kazakhstan, 14,581 — in Uzbekistan, 6,695 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/159687/
views: 115
Print
Related
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek
Adinai Myrzabekova awarded Erdik medal posthumously
41 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
96 more health workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
521 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 12,498 in total
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
318 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Over 31,000 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
Doctor Osmonali Shamshidov dies of pneumonia in Osh city
Popular
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek Night hospitals to be opened in Bishkek
16 July, Thursday
15:52
Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek Working hours of night hospitals changed in Bishkek
15:43
Kubatbek Boronov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin talk over phone
15:30
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create development institution in EAEU
14:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 13.5 million people globally
14:18
Doctor of National Hospital dies of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek