Health Ministry: Doctor of National Cardiology Center committed suicide

Zhumabai Bekmuratov, a doctor at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, did not die of coronavirus. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

The cause of death of the 27-year-old doctor was suicide.

«The information published on social media that the cause of death is coronavirus is not true. Previously, the doctor, as an employee of the emergency department, has been repeatedly tested for coronavirus. The results were negative. Zhumabai Bekmuratov independently made CT scan of the lungs, then chest X-ray. No pathology was found,» the ministry noted.
