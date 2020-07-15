14:03
Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to 3 regions of Kyrgyzstan

Switzerland has provided humanitarian assistance to vulnerable groups of population in Naryn, Chui and Osh regions of Kyrgyzstan. The country’s embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyrgyzstan, the Swiss project «Strengthening Voice and Accountability» has allocated more than 6 million soms to 30 local self-governments to help around 5,000 families in need. This project is funded by the Government of Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and implemented by Development Policy Institute.

The humanitarian aid has been provided in the form of food packages: flour, pasta, granulated sugar, buckwheat, condensed milk, tea, vegetable oil. Each family in need has received this food package worth about 1,200 soms. The list of vulnerable people mainly included low-income families with children with disabilities.

«All products have been locally purchased through an open competition. To ensure transparency and accountability local commissions were created, which included representatives of aiyl okmotu and mayor offices, deputies of rural councils, members of joint monitoring and evaluation groups and active representatives of local communities. The commissions have participated in receipt and distribution of assistance to persons in need of humanitarian aid according to the list taking into account previously received assistance from other sources. In addition, the Swiss project has provided antiseptics for visitors and staff of aiyl okmotu and mayor offices,» the statement says.
