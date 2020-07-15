12:19, 15 July 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Aida DZHUMASHOVA
Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
Kokcho Zhakypbekov, the Head of the Armament Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, died of community-acquired pneumonia in Bishkek. His colleagues told 24.kg news agency.
The serviceman was undergoing treatment in a military hospital.
