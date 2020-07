Almost a third of the deputies of the Bishkek City Council have been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. The Chairman of the Bishkek City Council, Zhanybek Abirov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about 15-18 people out of 45 are sick now, two or three are in the hospital, the rest are treated at home.

The state of deputies, according to him, is of moderate severity.

At least 497 people have died from community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan since March.