Kyrgyzstanis donate 14 oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has received 14 oxygen concentrators. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The medical equipment was purchased by representatives of Kyrgyzstan, working for the Eurasian Economic Commission, at their own expense to help compatriots in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oxygen concentrators are critical in the treatment of coronavirus infection, and the purchased devices will help healthcare workers save the lives of critically ill patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The devices will be distributed between the medical institutions of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/159382/
views: 75
