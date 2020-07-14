About 44,000 bottles of alcohol with dubious excise stamps confiscated in Uzgen

At least 44,400 bottles of alcohol have been seized in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

At least 36,500 bottles in various containers with different names have been seized in a warehouse in Uzgen district of Osh region. Other 7,978 bottles of alcohol were found and seized together with the employees of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes of the region in a room located on the territory of a private house in Kyzyl-Ai village in Bazar-Korgon district of the Jalal-Abad region.

The entrepreneurs did not have a license for the storage and sale of alcohol, and the drinks themselves had dubious excise stamps on them. Case materials will be sent to law enforcement agencies for appropriate actions. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.