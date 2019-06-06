18:36
President instructs to minimize contact of population with SRS staff

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed with the Chairman of the State Registration Service measures to modernize the registration and accounting system. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the quality of life of the population in the regions, their social and economic development directly depend on the quality of public services provided, including in the field of registration of rights to immovable property and transport, registration of drivers and civil status acts.

«Building of an effective registration and accounting system based on the unity of its information resources with use of modern technologies, its continuous development should become one of the main tasks of the SRS for the near future,» he said.

In order to improve the quality of service, reduce time and corruption, the task to minimize contacts with the staff of registration authorities was set.

The Chairman of SRS Almaz Mambetov stressed that the optimization of public services would be carried out to simplify the lives of citizens; new types of public services will be additionally introduced.
