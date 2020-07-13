Government of Kyrgyzstan not impose restrictions on delivery of private parcels

The Government of Kyrgyzstan did not impose any restrictions on delivery of private parcels from Russia or other countries. The Deputy Prime Minister, Erkin Asrandiev, told 24.kg news agency.

A screenshot of communication of a Kyrgyzstani with representatives of one of the companies for delivery of goods was posted on social media at the weekend. It states that Kyrgyzstan allegedly imposed restrictions on the delivery of parcels. Later, messages allegedly from the CDEK express delivery service began to be sent out via messengers. They said that the company has been forced to suspend delivery of parcels due to problems at the border since July 11.

At the same time, there are no such statements on the official website of the company. There is only information about the limited delivery dated March 24, 2020, when a state of emergency was introduced in Bishkek and a number of regions of the country. But on May 13, 2020, the company announced that delivery was restored and cargo delivery is possible.

There are also no reports of possible restrictions on Kyrgyz Pochtasy website or the website of the State Registration Service.