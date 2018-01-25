14:12
Sapar Isakov, Deputy PM of Russia discuss deliveries of fuel products

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Arkady Dvorkovich discussed the delivery of light petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan’s domestic market at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the sides discussed topical issues and further prospects of the Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation. The head of government stressed that the development of strategic relations with Russia is one of the priority directions of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

The parties also discussed the issues of the international digital agenda, plans for digital transformation in Kyrgyzstan, the possibility of sharing experience in the fiscalization of tax procedures.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Kyrgyz side is very interested in Russia’s successful experience in digitizing the activities of fiscal bodies, which ultimately allowed to increase the volume of tax revenues to the federal budget, the press service noted.

Arkady Dvorkovich stressed that the government of the Russian Federation is ready to provide all the necessary support to the republic.
