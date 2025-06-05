15:51
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

First delivery along Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China-Mongolia corridor takes place

The first pilot cargo shipment along the Uzbekistan—Kyrgyzstan—China—Mongolia transport corridor has been successfully completed. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reported.

The project is aimed at expanding sales markets for the products of domestic entrepreneurs and developing road freight transportation along new logistics routes.

«Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the participating countries and joint development of this direction, new prospects are emerging for increasing trade turnover and strengthening transport and logistics ties. The implementation of this corridor will promote growth of export-import transportation volumes, expand the geography of trade partners, and reduce cargo delivery times,» the statement reads.

Experts believe that, in the context of ongoing global logistics challenges, the development of this corridor is especially significant. It offers new opportunities for national carriers to grow their businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen their position in both regional and global markets.
link: https://24.kg/english/331716/
views: 119
Print
Related
Over 13,000 kilograms of cattle by-products returned to Uzbekistan
Cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan increases by 5.9 percent in 2024
Volume of freight transportation in Kyrgyzstan increased in 2024
Cost of delivery of goods to Russia via Kyrgyzstan may grow by 60 percent
Growth in cargo transportation registered in Kyrgyzstan
Illegal import of 20 tons of beef fat into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyzstan plans to use Trans-Caspian corridor for cargo transportation
Civil Aviation Agency to pay 8.8 million soms for cargo transportation
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to discuss problems with cargo at border
Economy Ministry: No problems with shipping goods from Kyrgyzstan to Wildberries
Popular
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament
New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan New Development Strategy until 2030 developed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz Kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan to gradually switch to teaching in Kyrgyz
5 June, Thursday
15:48
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
15:39
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2026 planned to be increased to 800 billion soms
15:30
Hyundai driver killed in collision with truck in Osh region
15:24
Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025
15:17
First delivery along Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China-Mongolia corridor takes place