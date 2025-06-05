First delivery along Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China-Mongolia corridor takes place

The first pilot cargo shipment along the Uzbekistan—Kyrgyzstan—China—Mongolia transport corridor has been successfully completed. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan reported.

The project is aimed at expanding sales markets for the products of domestic entrepreneurs and developing road freight transportation along new logistics routes.

«Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the participating countries and joint development of this direction, new prospects are emerging for increasing trade turnover and strengthening transport and logistics ties. The implementation of this corridor will promote growth of export-import transportation volumes, expand the geography of trade partners, and reduce cargo delivery times,» the statement reads.

Experts believe that, in the context of ongoing global logistics challenges, the development of this corridor is especially significant. It offers new opportunities for national carriers to grow their businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen their position in both regional and global markets.