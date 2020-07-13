16:18
Akmatova: There is non-compliance with requirements in day patient centers

«There is a non-compliance with the sanitary requirements that are present in everyday life in the day patient centers,» Ainura Akmatova, Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing today.

According to her, the day patient centers were created in order to ensure rapid provision of proper and effective assistance to the population. One of the reasons is the uncontrolled use of antibiotics, hormone drugs and other drugs. Thanks to day the patient centers, it was tried to reduce number of self-medication cases.

«The possibilities of improving conditions in the centers are being considered,» Ainura Akmatova said.
