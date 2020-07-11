11:00
One third of ambulance employees in Bishkek have pneumonia, coronavirus

One third of the staff of the Center for Emergency Medicine have pneumonia and coronavirus. The Head of the Resuscitation Department of the Center for Emergency Medicine of the capital, Egor Borisov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ambulance station receives 4,000-5,000 calls daily. Health workers do not have time to serve all the calls.

«Coronavirus has been confirmed in several medical workers, the others have pneumonia and acute respiratory viral infections. About 700-800 calls are served per day. We advise someone on the phone. At least 30-35 brigades work daily,» Egor Borisov said.
