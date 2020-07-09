16:20
Seven people die at day patient facilities in Bishkek

Day patient facilities have received 8,086 patients in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 6,673 of them have received intravenous infusions and injections, 1,349 people received medical advice, 57 people were hospitalized.

«About 57 doctors, 83 nurses, 17 hospital attendants, residents and volunteers receive patients at nine day patient centers. With the support of the private sector, 36 oxygen concentrators have been installed there,» the City Hall said.

At least 3 people have died at day patient centers in Sverdlovsky district yesterday, 7 — in total.

The day patient centers are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in all four districts of Bishkek.
