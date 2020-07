Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov fell ill, he has pneumonia. Sources in the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the symptoms caused by coronavirus infection were also detected in the Deputy Head of the ministry Nurbolot Usenbaev.

Another Deputy Minister of Health, Madamin Karataev, has shortness of breath.

It is known that Sabirzhan Abdikarimov and Nurbolot Usenbaev do not work.