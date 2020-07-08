Wife of Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized with coronavirus

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev and his wife Aigul fell ill. Friends of the family told 24.kg news agency.

Omurbek Tekebayev has a fever, he is at home. His wife was diagnosed with COVID-19. Aigul Tekebayeva was hospitalized.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov admitted that pneumonia is a consequence of COVID-19 infection.

Recall, coronavirus infection was previously confirmed in workers of the Parliament Office and many deputies. Ex-speaker of the Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, passed away and was buried yesterday.