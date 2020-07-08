17:26
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Wife of Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized with coronavirus

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Tekebayev and his wife Aigul fell ill. Friends of the family told 24.kg news agency.

Omurbek Tekebayev has a fever, he is at home. His wife was diagnosed with COVID-19. Aigul Tekebayeva was hospitalized.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov admitted that pneumonia is a consequence of COVID-19 infection.

Recall, coronavirus infection was previously confirmed in workers of the Parliament Office and many deputies. Ex-speaker of the Parliament, Chynybai Tursunbekov, passed away and was buried yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/158782/
views: 473
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Omurbek Tekebayev tells who will top Ata Meken list
Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov left under house arrest
Court deprives state attorney of Omurbek Tekebayev of license
Omurbek Tekebayev not to form political alliance with Kamchybek Tashiev
Ata Meken scandal. Omurbek Tekebayev promises party renewal
Omurbek Tekebayev comments on situation in Ata Meken: There is no scandal
Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. House arrest of defendants extended until February
Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. Alexey Modin, Leonid Maevsky avoid appearance
Presentation of Dialogues of Omurbek Tekebayev book takes place in Bishkek
Review of Tekebayev’s case: Roza Otunbayeva to be questioned as witness
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
10 July, Friday
17:06
Ambulance turns over in center of Bishkek, medical worker injured Ambulance turns over in center of Bishkek, medical work...
16:45
No swimming! Two lakes closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus pandemic
16:19
SDMK performs sacrifice ritual against global coronavirus pandemic
15:36
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
15:16
Criminal case on murder of Madina café owner sent to court