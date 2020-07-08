Coronavirus and pneumonia statistics to be combined in Kyrgyzstan

Statistics on coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia will be combined in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, earlier coronavirus was diagnosed only after PCR analysis, and there were only single cases of community-acquired pneumonia. But now, with an increase in the flow of patients with community-acquired pneumonia, they are hospitalized without PCR test, because they need urgent treatment.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov admitted that pneumonia is a consequence of COVID-19.

Ainura Akmatova also added that everyone who comes with pneumonia is provided with assistance. At least 106 medical workers came to Bishkek from all regions.

«They arrived because there is a high incidence of coronavirus and pneumonia since June 20 in Bishkek and Chui region,» she said.

So, 35 medical workers came from Issyk-Kul region, from Talas region — 23, Naryn region — 20, Chui region — 4, Batken region — 24. At least 23 medical workers came from Russia on July 5.

Ainura Akmatova noted that all activities were carried out not to create shortage of doctors in the regions.