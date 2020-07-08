14:22
USD 77.69
EUR 87.52
RUB 1.08
English

Coronavirus and pneumonia statistics to be combined in Kyrgyzstan

Statistics on coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia will be combined in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, earlier coronavirus was diagnosed only after PCR analysis, and there were only single cases of community-acquired pneumonia. But now, with an increase in the flow of patients with community-acquired pneumonia, they are hospitalized without PCR test, because they need urgent treatment.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov admitted that pneumonia is a consequence of COVID-19.

Ainura Akmatova also added that everyone who comes with pneumonia is provided with assistance. At least 106 medical workers came to Bishkek from all regions.

«They arrived because there is a high incidence of coronavirus and pneumonia since June 20 in Bishkek and Chui region,» she said.

So, 35 medical workers came from Issyk-Kul region, from Talas region — 23, Naryn region — 20, Chui region — 4, Batken region — 24. At least 23 medical workers came from Russia on July 5.

Ainura Akmatova noted that all activities were carried out not to create shortage of doctors in the regions.
link: https://24.kg/english/158729/
views: 147
Print
Related
Cost of burial of died from COVID-19, pneumonia in Bishkek grows
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 11.7 million people globally
COVID-19 confirmed in 62 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
At least 44 people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13 people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 345 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,486 in total
At least 67 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID antibody tests appear in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals
Ex-Vice President of Manas International Airport passes away
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
8 July, Wednesday
14:16
Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in higher education institutions online Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in higher education insti...
13:50
Cost of burial of died from COVID-19, pneumonia in Bishkek grows
13:33
National Bank suspends exchange of worn out banknotes, sale of gold bullions
13:16
Emporio Armani model becomes volunteer in fight against COVID-19
13:01
Entrepreneurs demand to close Orto-Sai market