Over 1,000 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 1,027 fires have occurred on the territory of Kyrgyzstan for six months of 2020. The Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the ministry, 1,478 fires were registered for the same period of 2019 — 30.5 percent more than this year. Material damage from the fires amounted to more than 154 million soms, 10 people were killed, 15 were injured.