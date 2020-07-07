391.7 million soms allocated for compensations to doctors and purchase of PPE

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund has been additionally allocated 391.7 million soms from the republican budget. The Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Baktygul Jeenbaeva, told at a briefing.

According to her, 91.7 million soms are allocated for compensations to health workers working in the centers of infection. In addition, 300 million are allocated for the purchase of protective suits and personal protective equipment.

In addition, 50 million soms were allocated for purchase of oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters.