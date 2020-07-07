09:25
Elections 2020: Four more parties to participate in election race

Four more parties notified the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan of their participation in parliamentary elections. The Central Election Commission reported.

These are Democrat party, Agrarian Party of Kyrgyzstan, Party of State Unity and Patriotism, and Bir Bol.

The CEC recalls that the nomination of lists of candidates begins on the day the elections are set and ends 45 calendar days before the date of voting.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
