Emergencies Ministry allocated 32.7 mln for organization of observation units

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan was allocated 32.7 million soms for observation units. The Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva told today at a briefing.

According to her, issue of allocation of additional 52.9 million for the Ministry of Emergencies is currently being considered for organization of work in observation units: for providing hot meals, inventory items, disinfection and other expenses.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated 15 million soms for work with migrants,» Baktygul Jeenbaeva added.
