Intensive care unit with 112 beds opened at former Gansi airbase

An intensive care unit was opened the day before on the territory of the former Gansi airbase. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told today at a briefing.

According to him, 2,062 beds have been deployed in Bishkek for those infected with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia, including 69 intensive care units.

«But they are quickly filling up, so it was decided to open an intensive care unit on the territory of the former Gansi airbase. Specialists of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology, the Bishkek Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, and the Chui Regional Hospital will work there. The department is headed by the head of the Department of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy Zhamilya Chyngysheva,» Madamin Karataev told.

«Those who need intensive care will be accommodated there. Two reanimobiles will also be constantly on duty there. If a patient needs transportation, they can arrange it quickly. In addition, we will supply the unit with liquid oxygen in order the doctors not constantly need to change the devices,» the Deputy Minister of Health said.

In total, 7,691 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 2,843 people have recovered.