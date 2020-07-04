Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin talk over the phone

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia talked over the phone. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reportedly congratulated Vladimir Putin on the successful holding of voting on the adoption of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The parties also discussed cooperation issues that are of interest to the two countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked his Russian counterpart for the humanitarian assistance provided in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.