Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be prepared in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov discussed the current epidemiological situation in the country.

The head of the Cabinet informed about measures taken by the Republican Emergency Response Center, the Ministry of Health, the Bishkek City Hall, and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions of the republic for combating coronavirus infection.

Today, by the end of the day, 750 beds will be prepared at hostels of a number of educational institutions and 400 beds — at Manas airport.

Work is underway to increase the capacity of emergency medical services. The issue of shortage of medical personnel is being solved through involving resident physicians and senior students of medical universities.

The head of state stressed that the primary task as of today is to curb the further spread of the virus and timely admission of patients and their placing in medical institutions. «The public should receive complete and truthful information on all issues from the republican emergency response center and specialists. Feedback from the community is very important. Only then will it be possible to relieve tension and reduce the spread of alarming forecasts,» he said and added that other issues of concern to Kyrgyzstanis regarding all spheres of the country’s life should not be ignored.
