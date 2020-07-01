Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants

Bishkek City Hall has limited work of public transport. The Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, public passenger transport — trolleybuses, buses, minibuses — will work from 7.00 to 10.00 and from 17.00 to 21.00 on weekdays. They will not work on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, the City Hall limited the work of cafes, restaurants, catering outlets. They are allowed to work only from 8.00 to 20.00.

Supermarkets, shopping centers must change their working hours from 7.00 to 19.00.

All markets in the city will work daily from 6.00 to 17.00.