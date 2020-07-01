17:46
Former customs officer appointed mayor of Kara-Suu town

Adyl Lolobaev became the Mayor of Kara-Suu town in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Territorial Election Commission reported.

As the Central Election Commission previously reported, he was the only candidate for the post. He was introduced by the SDPK fraction of Kara-Suu City Council.

The Kara-Suu City Council consists of 31 deputies, 30 of them voted for him, one was absent.

The former mayor of Kara-Suu Kutugali Kozubaev was relieved of his post on March 4, 2020 according to submitted letter of resignation.

Adyl Manasovich Lolobaev was the deputy head of the Osh customs in 2007, then the head of Jalal-Abad and Batken customs. He is 58 years old.
link: https://24.kg/english/157972/
