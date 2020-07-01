16:10
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 10.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 173,544 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,450,628 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,634,432), Brazil (1,402,041), Russia (646,929), India (566,840), the UK (314,160), Peru (285,213) and Chile (279,393).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,300,000. The figure grew by 117,483 people for a day.

At least 510,632 people died from the virus (growth by 5,696 people since Tuesday morning), including 127,410 people — in the USA, 59,594— in Brazil, 43,815— in the UK, 34,767— in Italy, and 29,846 — in France.

At least 5,735 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 21,819 cases — in Kazakhstan, 8,503 — in Uzbekistan, 5,900 — in Tajikistan.
