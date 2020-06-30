Number of infected with coronavirus reaches 10.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 159,758 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 10,277,084 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (2,588,022), Brazil (1,368,195), Russia (640,246), India (548,318), the UK (313,470), Peru (282,365) and Chile (275,999).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 5,200,000. The figure grew by 95,686 people for a day.

At least 504,936 people died from the virus (growth by 3,655 people since Monday morning), including 126,133 people — in the USA, 58,314— in Brazil, 43,659— in the UK, 34,744— in Italy, and 29,816 — in France.

At least 5,296 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 21,819 cases — in Kazakhstan, 8,222 — in Uzbekistan, 5,900 — in Tajikistan.