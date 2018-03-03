Naryn Aiyp obliged to refute article from Zanoza.kg on his website

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek obliged Naryn Aiyp to post the text of the refutation to an article, because of which the Prosecutor General of the country had earlier filed a suit in defense of the honor and dignity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, on the journalist’s website.

Recall, by a court decision, the Public Fund «ProMedia,» the founder of Zanoza.kg website, is prohibited from using this trademark.

As the representative of Almazbek Atambayev, Nurbek Sydykov explained to 24.kg news agency, Naryn Aiyp applied to the court to change the way and order of execution of the Oktyabrsky District Court decision, since the text of the refutation can not be published on Zanoza.kg website, which does not exist anymore.

The journalist must refute his article «Millions from the President: who really financed the banquet?» dated October 22, 2015, posting the text of the court decision on the website Narynaiyp.com.

Media experts believe that after the refutation Almazbek Atambayev will withdraw material claims to the journalist. They make up 9 million soms.

Earlier, the issue of putting up one third of the apartment in which Naryn Ayyp lives for sale was considered. After a wide public response, Nurbek Sydykov asked the court not to sell the apartment of the journalist, in which also leave his 90-year-old mother and sister.