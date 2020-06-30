12:24
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was confirmed in 47 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 33 medical workers got infected with the virus in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region, 4 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Naryn region and 7 — in Talas region.

At least 11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day.

In total, 830 doctors were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic. At least 442 of them were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
