Coronavirus confirmed in Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Some members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan will not be able to attend taking the oath ceremony. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and other members of the Government will take the oath today during the plenary session of the Parliament.

Erkin Asrandiev will not attend it since his PCR analysis for coronavirus infection showed a positive result.

At the same time, the Cabinet noted that the Vice Prime Minister continues to work remotely, he has mild form of the disease.

«The chief of staff of the Government — Minister Taalaibek Temiraliev, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov, the Minister of Justice Marat Dzhamankulov and the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov are in self-isolation as contact persons,» the statement says.

Coronavirus was previously confirmed in 26 employees of the Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.