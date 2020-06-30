12:24
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Coronavirus confirmed in Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Some members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan will not be able to attend taking the oath ceremony. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and other members of the Government will take the oath today during the plenary session of the Parliament.

Erkin Asrandiev will not attend it since his PCR analysis for coronavirus infection showed a positive result.

At the same time, the Cabinet noted that the Vice Prime Minister continues to work remotely, he has mild form of the disease.

«The chief of staff of the Government — Minister Taalaibek Temiraliev, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov, the Minister of Justice Marat Dzhamankulov and the Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov are in self-isolation as contact persons,» the statement says.

Coronavirus was previously confirmed in 26 employees of the Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/157791/
views: 137
Print
Related
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
279 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 5,596 in total
Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
12:21
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait 102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait
12:02
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
11:20
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:02
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan