At least 54 people have died from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan since March. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, 1,145 cases of community-acquired pneumonia were registered during this time. «At least 564 people have already recovered, other 525 patients are in hospitals. At least 408 of them are in Bishkek,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

Some 761 beds for patients with pneumonia are prepared in the capital.