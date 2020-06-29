Policeman dies from pneumonia in Bishkek

Officer of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department for Leninsky district of Bishkek died. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the 37-year-old man died of pneumonia.

Earlier, a video was posted on social media where the policeman says that he is infected with coronavirus and is in the National Hospital.

«Be careful. This is scary. Wear masks. There are a lot of people here, at the National Hospital. Some of them are not admitted,» the man says.