20:14
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

Policeman dies from pneumonia in Bishkek

Officer of the Criminal Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department for Leninsky district of Bishkek died. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the 37-year-old man died of pneumonia.

Earlier, a video was posted on social media where the policeman says that he is infected with coronavirus and is in the National Hospital.

«Be careful. This is scary. Wear masks. There are a lot of people here, at the National Hospital. Some of them are not admitted,» the man says.
link: https://24.kg/english/157726/
views: 219
Print
Related
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan to attend extraordinary meeting of Parliament
City Hall to carry out disinfection in Bishkek after peaceful march
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Patients with pneumonia to be hospitalized without COVID-19 test
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
29 June, Monday
17:50
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank app...
17:39
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
17:28
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
17:19
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
16:52
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport