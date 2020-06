The mother of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Rosa Otunbayeva, Saliyka Daniyarova, died. The Fund of Initiatives of Roza Otunbayeva reported.

The funeral will take place tomorrow in Baitik village, Alamedin district.

Saliyka Daniyarova was born in 1925 in Talas region. She had worked as a teacher for forty years, raised eight children.

24.kg news agency expresses condolences to Rosa Otunbayeva and her family members.