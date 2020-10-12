09:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva.

As own sources informed 24.kg news agency, the former and the incumbent presidents discussed current events in the country.

The sides also agreed on the need to reach a national consensus.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on the night of October 6 after thousands of people held rally to protest the results of the parliamentary elections. The Central Election Commission was forced to declare them invalid.

On October 10, the Parliament approved Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of head of government at an extraordinary meeting. Lawyers questioned the legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.
